Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Purchasing NBA Team Amid Recent Jennifer Lopez Turmoil

✖

Alex Rodriguez has been in the headlines recently due to rumors of turmoil between him and Jennifer Lopez. Now, however, he is making news with a massive purchase. The former MLB slugger is reportedly partnering with billionaire entrepreneur Marc Lore to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves from majority owner Glen Taylor.

According to ESPN, the deal will also include the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA. The duo will reportedly spend an estimated $1.5 billion to complete the deal. Once it goes through, Taylor will continue to hold full control of both teams for two years. Rodriguez and Lore will take over in 2023 after "learning the ropes" from Taylor.

Minnesota writer @JonKrawczynski joins #GameTime to discuss Alex Rodriguez and close friend Marc Lore finalizing a deal to buy the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/FPNoBWgXcj — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 11, 2021

"We look forward to entering this phase of the process with Glen Taylor," Rodriguez and Lore said in a joint statement on Saturday. "Our respect for him and the legacy he has built lays an amazing foundation for what is to come. We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization."

Taylor announced in June 2020 that he was seeking a buyer for the teams. He originally "saved" basketball in NBA when he bought the team for $88 million in 1994. The Timberwolves have struggled to find success during his time as owner while missing the playoffs 16 times in the past 17 seasons. The only appearance since the 2003-04 season was in 2017-18, but the Timberwolves lost in the first round.

With Rodriguez and Lore set to become the new owners of the team, there are questions about the future. Specifically, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the former MLB player has "strong ties" to the Seattle area. Residents of Washington have clamored for a new franchise since the Seattle SuperSonics left the area and became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008.

Alex Rodriguez has ties with Seattle and he has now bought the Minnesota Timberwolves. Could this become reality? pic.twitter.com/MsuOZBDYUC — PhillyBound (36-17) (@MoreySZN) April 10, 2021

Whether Rodriguez and Lore move the team remains a mystery, but there are several fans expressing the prediction that he will make the move. For now, the soon-to-be owners will focus on learning how to run NBA and WNBA teams. Of course, these questions will remain until Taylor's time in charge comes to an end in 2023.