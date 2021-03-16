Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Working Through Rough Patch for Their Kids

✖

Reports on Friday that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had split were ultimately refuted by the couple themselves, but the superstar pair is now reportedly working on their relationship. According to TMZ, the couple had a long discussion on Friday night, which their children "weighed heavily" in. "There were many tears," sources said, adding that Lopez and Rodriguez did not expect reports of their split to publish and Friday and as a result did not have time to warn their kids.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. In the time Lopez and Rodriguez have been together, their children have become extremely close. On Saturday morning, Lopez and Rodriguez shared a statement reading, "We are working through some things."

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple's kids are hopeful that they can work things out. "J.Lo and A-Rod are still engaged, but like all couples experience, they are having some difficulties," the source said. "They had been going to therapy last year to help sort through things out in their relationship."

"Both J.Lo and A-Rod's kids definitely want them to work things out and want their parents to be happy, whatever that might entail," they added. "Their kids have grown to be so close and they are all hoping for the best. They still love each other and remain together."

On Sunday, Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is currently shooting a movie. The following day, he shared a video of the beach and his resort on his Instagram Story, tagging Lopez in the post and writing, "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward."

Lopez also appeared to address the claims with a TikTok video of herself set to Saweetie's "Pretty Bitch Freestyle." "Sunday brunch playlist," Lopez captioned the post, which included two headlines about her relationship with Rodriguez.

"They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up," a source told PEOPLE, adding that speculation about Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy "had no bearing on the rough patch at all." "This was not caused by a third party. Madison [LeCroy] or anyone else," the source said. "They are working through things."