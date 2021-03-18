Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Show PDA on Vacation After Denying Breakup Rumors

✖

Just a week after it was rumored that Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez were calling off their engagement, the two are now showing some serious PDA. The two were spotted in the Dominican Republic showing some serious affection for one another after admitting that they were "working through some things." Rumors recently swirled that the two were splitting up, calling off their engagement after Rodriguez allegedly stepped out on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, although the two never allegedly met up, only chatted on the phone.

In the photos posted by The Daily Mail, the 51-year-old seemed more than thrilled with her fiancé walked through a sliding glass door, seemingly taking her by surprise. Lopez has been in the DR while filming a movie. While the former MLB player was decked out in an athletic-looking outfit, Lopez was relaxing in a white robe. It appears the two seem happier than what was lead on when fans thought they were heading for a breakup.

After reports that they were calling off their wedding, the two announced they were "working through some things." According to TMZ, the couple had a long discussion recently, which their children "weighed heavily" in. "There were many tears," a source said, adding that Lopez and Rodriguez did not expect reports of their split to publish and as a result, did not have time to warn their kids. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Over the weekend is when the two pushed out a statement saying they were working on things together.

Over the years together, their children have become very close with one another. According to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight, their kids are hopeful that they can work things out. "J.Lo and A-Rod are still engaged, but like all couples experience, they are having some difficulties. They had been going to therapy last year to help sort through things out in their relationship."

Since Lopez has been out of town for her movie, she's managed to bring her kids with her for parts of it as they celebrated their birthdays. The singer shared a sweet video with her fans online of her gifting her twins their birthday presents and fans loved every bit of it. Her followers were able to see how even though she's a super star, she's still just a very proud mom having to watch her kids turn into young teens.