Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's Plan to Purchase Mets Hits Major Snag

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have plans to purchase the New York Mets. However, there is one big thing that could prevent the power couple from buying the MLB team. According to the New York Post, the Wilpon family is still interested in selling the Mets. The only problem is the Wilpons won't sell SportsNet New York (SNY), the company which broadcasts Mets games, and is also a crucial part of Rodriguez and Lopez's plan to buy the franchise.

The New York Post reports the Mets are losing as much as $90 million per season. The Wilpon family controls 65 percent of SNY, "which results in approximately a $90 million annual dividend offsetting the team loss." Minority owner Steve Cohen was looking to buy the Mets for $2.6 million, but the offer fell apart in February. He is not planning to make a new offer at the moment despite reports to the contrary. His is original offer didn't include SNY.

Rodriguez and Lopez's attempt to purchase the Mets is backed by New York biotech investor Wayne Rothbaum. He's the CEO of Quogue Capital, a Long Island-based family office that invests in life science companies. The couple has also retained JPMorgan Chase to raise money for a possible bid. If the purchase goes through, Rodriguez will look to work with the players instead of dealing with the business side of things.

Along with the issues of buying the Mets, Rodriguez and Lopez are trying to figure out when it will be a good time to get married. Rodriguez was recently on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said the wedding has been put on pause. "We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid," Rodriguez said to Fallon during the appearance. "Everything's been put on just a pause and see where the world takes it."

Rodriguez didn't play for the Mets during his MLB career. However, he did spend the majority of his career in New York as he was a member of the Yankees from 2004-2016. When Rodriguez was with the Yankees, he was named AL MVP in 2007, he went to the All-Star game seven times and helped the team win the World Series in 2009.