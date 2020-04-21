Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Looking to Buy New York Mets

✖

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez could be owners of the New York Mets very soon. According to Variety, the couple has retained JPMorgan Chase to raise money for a possible bid. They are also working with managing director Eric Menell, who is JPMorgan Chase's co-head of North American Investment banking. The Mets are currently owned by the Wilpon family, and they were close to selling the team to Steve Cohen. However, negotiations fell through in February.

According to TMZ, if the couple wins the bid, Rodriguez will look to work with the players instead of running the business side, which he would pass off to someone who has experience in that field. TMZ also reports that Rodriguez and Lopez are looking for investors to put up between $25 million and $50 million. The couple will also put up their own money, and the rest would come from the bank.

Rodriguez, 44, didn't play for the Mets during his baseball career, but he did spend the majority of his career in New York as he was a member of the Yankees from 2004-2016. When Rodriguez was with the Yankees, he was named AL MVP in 2007, he went to the All-Star game seven times and he helped the team win the World Series in 2009. Before joining the Yankees, Rodriguez was a member of the Texas Rangers from 2001-2003. He started his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners in 1994, and he played there for seven seasons. While Rodriguez and Lopez are looking to buy the Mets, they are also looking to get married in the future. Rodriguez recently talked to Entertainment Tonight about having to plan a wedding during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look..."It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year -- whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially -- you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively."

The Mets have won two World Series in their history. The last World Series appearance for the Mets was in 2015, but the team lost to the Kansas City Royals. Last year, The Mets finished the 2019 season with an 86-76 record, and they fired their manager Mickey Callaway. They hired Carlos Beltran last year, but they parted ways in him in January due to him being part of the Houston Astros cheating scandal.