AEW Buys Copyright for Paul Wight's Classic Adam Sandler 'The Waterboy' Role

All Elite Wrestling announced on Feb. 24 that the promotion had signed longtime star Paul Wight to a multi-year contract as a wrestler and commentator. The man known as Big Show was set to move away from WWE after 22 years, but he couldn't bring his name with him. AEW has since attempted to procure another name for the new star, one hailing from The Waterboy.

According to ComicBook.com, AEW has filed a trademark to obtain the rights to the name "Captain Insano." This alter-ego is one that Wight used during the Adam Sandler football film. Wight did not have several scenes, but he laughed at Sandler's character after receiving an offer for Bobby Boucher to be his professional water boy. He guaranteed that Boucher was "still a virgin" after learning that the water boy was 31 years old. Though Sandler did utter the fan-favorite line "Captain Insano shows no mercy!" later in the film.

"CAPTAIN INSANO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of video game cartridges and discs; Digital media, namely, pre-recorded DVDs, downloadable audio and video recordings, and CDs featuring and promoting wrestling; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game software," the trademark filing states.

When AEW announced the signing, CEO Tony Khan explained that Wight would be able to mentor the younger talent on the brand. He also listed several other attributes as reasons for the contract. "Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world," Khan said. "He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we’re the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW."

Wight initially signed with WWE in February 1999 after working in WCW. He went on to find considerable success during his time with Vince McMahon's company. He became a two-time WWE Champion, a one-time ECW Champion, a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time WWE Hardcore Champion, a one-time WWE United States Champion, a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and an eight-time Tag Team Champion. Now he will join AEW and showcase his talents to a different audience while using a new name.

"It’s been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years," Wight said in a press release. "AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless."