Big Show Signs With AEW After 22-year WWE Career

Big Show is no longer with WWE. On Wednesday, AEW announced that the longtime WWE Superstar has signed a long-term contract with the company. He will go by his real name, Paul Wright, and will serve as a commentator for AEW's newest show on YouTube, AEW Dark: Elevation. The show will air on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET and will complement the weekly AEW Dark show that airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET.

“It’s been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years,” Wight said in a press release. “AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless."

Tony Kahn CEO, GM and head of creative of AEW also explained why Wright joined the wrestling promotion. “Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world," he said. “He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we’re the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW."

Khan also believes he can mentor the younger talent on the roster. "He can benefit and guide our young talent with his mentorship, and his expert commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation will educate and entertain our fans, and also educate the younger wrestlers on the roster," Kahn added. "Furthermore, Paul enters AEW as a licensed wrestler, and he’s very much looking forward to studying our talent firsthand from the commentary desk in preparation for his return to the ring!”

Big Show's last match in WWE came on July 20, 2020, on Monday Night Raw, losing to Randy Orton. He also competed against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship after WrestleMania in April. Big Show's last TV appearance in WWE was on January 4 for Raw Legend's Night. He signed with WWE in February 1999 after having a strong run in WCW. As mentioned by Wrestling Inc., Big show became a two-time WWE Champion, a one-time ECW Champion, a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time WWE Hardcore Champion, a one-time WWE United States Champion, a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and an eight-time Tag Team Champion.