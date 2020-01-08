WWE: Big Show Makes Surprise Return on ‘Raw’

The Big Show is back in the WWE. On Monday night, the former WWE champion made a surprise return to TV as he appeared on Monday Night Raw and he teamed up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a six-man tag team match against Seth Rollins and AOP. He hasn’t been on WWE television since November 2018 as he was dealing with an injury and he was working on his upcoming Nextflix Comedy Series The Big Show Show.

“Tonight was amazing,” he said after Monday Night Raw. “After going through five hip surgeries in a year and a half, to able to take a phone call from a friend in the business, to come out in front of this incredible crowd tonight and get back in the ring in almost a year and a half and be competitive, I just extremely humble and grateful. They say what doesn’t break you makes you stronger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think my faith in my career and my faith in myself and faith in this business was tested the past two years like it’s never been tested before. I’m just extremely grateful for the fans and we’ll see what happens next week.”

Fans had a lot to say about Big Show’s return. One fan on Twitter wrote: “It was actually good to see him back and he looked better than ever. Please just keep him face and not turning him heel than face than heel.”

“Good to be back for the Big Show slimmed down to add speed and charisma for all-around wrestler,” another Twitter user wrote. “Rey Mysterio can teach him some speed moves to take down Seth Rollins.”

“So glad your back, you needed this after those surgeries,” a third fan Tweeted. “It’s like finally getting past those hurdles and onto bigger and better things.”

The Big Show, 47, has been with the WWE since 1999. Before that, he was a member of WCW, and he made his debut in 1995 as he faced Hulk Hogan at Halloween Havoc. He’s one of the most decorated champions in WWE history, winning the WCW title two times, the WWE title two times, the World Heavyweight Championship two times and the ECW title once. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named him Rookie of the Year and Wrestler of the Year in 1996.