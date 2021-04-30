Aaron Rodgers Wants Packers to Trade Him, and Fans Are Sounding Off

Aaron Rodgers is not interested in playing with the Green Bay Packers next season and reportedly wants to be traded. The three-time NFL MVP reportedly told members of the Packers organization that he's so frustrated with the team that he wants out. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters after the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night and said they will not trade Rodgers.

"I'm not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he'll play for us again," he said. "And like I said, we're going to work towards that and we've been working towards that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader."

Gutekunst said the Packers are working through things with Rodgers who has three years remaining on his current contract. Throughout the 2020 season, Rodgers hinted that his days in Green Bay were limited. The frustration reportedly began when the Packers drafted Rodgers potential replacement Jordan Love in the first round last year. But is it really possible Rodgers plays for a new team in the very near future? Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.