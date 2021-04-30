Aaron Rodgers Wants Packers to Trade Him, and Fans Are Sounding Off
Aaron Rodgers is not interested in playing with the Green Bay Packers next season and reportedly wants to be traded. The three-time NFL MVP reportedly told members of the Packers organization that he's so frustrated with the team that he wants out. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters after the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night and said they will not trade Rodgers.
"I'm not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he'll play for us again," he said. "And like I said, we're going to work towards that and we've been working towards that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader."
Gutekunst said the Packers are working through things with Rodgers who has three years remaining on his current contract. Throughout the 2020 season, Rodgers hinted that his days in Green Bay were limited. The frustration reportedly began when the Packers drafted Rodgers potential replacement Jordan Love in the first round last year. But is it really possible Rodgers plays for a new team in the very near future? Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
Aaron told Packers he doesn’t want to return as @AdamSchefter said and I think it’s more than a contract deal, I think he’s pretty strongly convicted that he doesn’t want to go back to Packers.— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 29, 2021
"He's been so open and vocal about not letting the media make s— up and talk for him so why on the most important decision of his career would he leave it to the media to break it?" one fan wrote. "Makes no sense, fake news."
Take me back to when Aaron Rodgers was in the back of Dbak’s truck holding a 12 pack— 31 (@SmashAmos) April 30, 2021
One fan wrote: "Take me back to a few days before that and slightly change the outcome of that day.
While there are various reports out there on Aaron Rodgers and Broncos, I'm told Broncos are not in talks with Green Bay. All Broncos brass in war room gearing up for draft. #9sports— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 30, 2021
"Aaron Rodgers needs to be the new host of Jeopardy!" one Twitter user stated. "I was quite impressed with him when he was the guest-host for two weeks, & I believe they should give him the job full time! JMO"
Aaron Rodgers’ final move:
1. Force a draft day trade to the 49ers.
2. Promptly retire
“You should have never passed on me in the first place.”— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) April 29, 2021
One fan said: "I will always believe that the Niners (accidentally) did him a favor by not drafting him. Instead of being thrown into the heat of the active dumpster fire that the franchise was at the time, he got to be a hall of famer's understudy for a few seasons."
Sources: The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season, then backed off. It’s been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team.. trade or no trade I’m not coming back. Buckle up folks— trey wingo (@wingoz) April 29, 2021
"This makes no sense at all," one fan wrote. "If that was the intended, why they were having talks about extending his contract?
Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a preferred list of trade destinations 👀:
▫️ 49ers
▫️ Broncos
▫️ Raiders
(per @ProFootballTalk) pic.twitter.com/RIjTucHA6c— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 29, 2021
One Twitter user wrote: "If this is true. 49ers I want 3 first rounders, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Mike Mcglinchey. Broncos 4 first-rounders, Jerry Juedy, Bradley Chubb. Raiders 5 first rounders and Darren Waller"
And for anyone confused as to why this is happening, this is what happens when you trade up to draft a quarterback in the first round with four years left on Aaron Rodgers' contract. He did a pretty good job of biting his tongue for the past year.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 29, 2021
"No offense, but that is nonsense," one fan revealed. "No doubt he wasn't a fan of the pick, but Love is no threat to him. Any strains on the relationship run much deeper and involve stuff behind the scenes. The Love pick is the lazy analysis."