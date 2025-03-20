Houston Texans’ Stefon Diggs Accuses ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Mulan Hernandez of Assault and Extortion

A one-season Basketball Wives: Orlando star and NFL player are giving different versions of an assault and extortion story. Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Mia Jones—more popularly known as reality TV celebrity Mulan Hernandez—are battling it out in court.

According to Chron, the football player filed a six-count lawsuit against defendants Jones and Brianna “Brii” Mack, alleging he was punched in the chest by Jones, “threatened with a deadly weapon” and is the victim of a “tale of abuse to extort millions of dollars.” He’s asking for damages for “defendant misconduct and the destruction of his property.”

“There were threats coming from [Jones] that he had to pay her money or she was going to go public and ruin his career,” Diggs’ attorney Kent Schaffer told Chron. “We’re kind of at the point where the threats have to stop. That’s why the decision was made to go ahead and file. At some point it just has to end.”

Diggs and Jones had a “casual relationship.” On June 7, 2024, Jones and Mack allegedly destroyed Diggs’ property and “refused to leave” his apartment. Documents state that Jones went to a Houston hospital early that morning for “nausea and vomiting” after a “long night of partying” and was discharged within an hour after denying suffering “physical abuse of any kind.” She reportedly made a second medical visit one week later, documents state, alleging she was “punched in the back of the head with a closed fist, which Diggs’ denies.

“My understanding is that [Jones] and [Mack] on the [June 14] went to the hospital together making complaints. She was treated and released the same day,” Schaeffer said. “She didn’t see [Diggs] that day.”

Diggs says he was punched in the chest by Jones on June 7 and that several punches were unsuccessfully “lodged” at his head. Jones is also accused of destroying Diggs’ wristwatch and PC gaming system. Diggs alleges both Jones and Mack attempted to extort money from him in the months after the June 7 encounter. Diggs says he suffered “severe emotional distress” in relation to the extortion and trespassing-related charges.

Requests for comment from Jones and Mack were not responded to as of Thursday morning. Diggs is currently a free agent.

Jones took to social media to share her side of the story. “On June 7th I was assaulted from behind by Stefon Diggs at our residence in an incident that resulted in a concussion,” Jones wrote on Instagram under her @mulanhernandez username. “Months later when the mediation HIS LEGAL TEAM REQUESTED did not pan out in favor I was struck with this FABRICATED STORY publicly.” She also says medical records prove she suffered a minor concussion.