David Beckham’s Former Assistant Doubles Down on Claims They Had an Affair

David Beckham’s former assistant Rebecca Loos says she never lied about their alleged four month affair from 20 years ago. Loss, now a married mother of two, doubled down on her claims in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

She worked as Beckham’s personal assistant in 2003 and says things turned from professional to personal while he was married to Spice Girls star, Victoria “Posh” Beckham. The longtime couple wed in 1999 and have four children.

The soccer player, now 49, has previously denied Loos’ accusations, calling them “ludicrous” two decades ago in a statement to The Guardian. But Loss is sticking to her story and says it took courage for her to come forward.

“In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them,” Loos said in her 60 Minutes interview. “I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth,” she added.

Their alleged affair was made public after her termination. At the time, the soccer player had been married to Victoria for five years and had two children when Loos began working for him. He denied the allegations.

“During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” David said at the time. “What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids,” he added. “There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

In her 60 Minutes interview, Loos said she was “first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening.” After he allegedly invited her to his hotel room when Victoria was out of town, she says she “gave in.”

“I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me,” Loos said. “And then two weeks later we were at Ronaldo’s birthday party and he’s off with this beautiful model. And I was like, ‘Uh.’ That was a hard night for me. I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t understand.’ And realizations started to hit that I’d been massively played.” She said she opted to speak out publicly because she “always had the opinion [that] it’s better that it comes from me and I have some sort of control.”

In the 2023 four-part Netflix series, Beckham, the soccer star touched upon a difficult time in his and Victoria’s marriage. In the series, the singer called the time when her husband transferred to Real Madrid “the most unhappy I’ve ever been in my entire life.” They never named Loos.

“It felt like the world was against us,” Victoria said in the documentary. “And here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”

“There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with,” David added in the series. “It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. Every time that we woke up we felt that there was something else. I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning.”