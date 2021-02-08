Aaron Rodgers Engagement Comes After Long Relationships With Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick

✖

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he is engaged during the NFL Honors show on Saturday night. It was reported earlier last week that the now three-time NFL MVP is dating Shailene Woodley, but Rodgers didn't say her name while making the announcement. Rodgers' engagement comes after long relationships with actress Oliva Munn and former NASCAR star Danica Patrick.

Rodgers and Munn dated from 2014 to 2017. After the couple broke up, Munn talked to Andy Cohen about Rodgers' estrangement from his family. It was reported that Munn was the reason Rodgers didn't talk to his family, but Munn said it started months before they started dating. She told Cohen (via USA Today): "I don't think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it's not OK when you try to stand on someone's shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him."

When Rodgers and Munn split, he talked about how difficult it was to have a public relationship. “When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult," he said in ESPN the Magazine in 2017, as reported by PEOPLE. “It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

In January 2018, Patrick annoucned she was dating Rodgers. The two supported each other in their careers and bought a house in California. There was even talk of the couple possibly getting married in the near future.

"That's one of those things," Patrick said on SiriusXM radio in November. "You can't be attached to something going a certain way. If you really want something to happen, there's that equal energy of being afraid that it's not going to happen. You just have to let it go and be like 'Well, am I having fun today? Yup. Then life's good.'"

Patrick and Rodgers broke up in July. Shortly after that, Terez Owens, a sports gossip website, reported that Rodgers was dating Woodley, who was introduced to him by Patrick. Nothing was confirmed at the time until several outlets reported on the relationship this month. Woodley is currently in Canada filming a new movie called Misanthrope. Rodgers' NFL season ended two weeks ago when the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship.