Aaron Rodgers Gives Discouraging Update on Toe Injury

Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his injured toe. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback announced he was dealing with a fractured toe and surgery is an option. During his press conference, Rodgers propped his foot to show off his injury to reporters who were on the virtual call, all while shooting down a Wall Street Journal story.

“I mentioned yesterday that it’s worse than a turf toe and it must be a bone issue. I can’t believe I have to again come on the air and talk about my medical information. But yeah, I have a fractured toe,” Rodgers said, per NFL.com. “I’ve never heard of COVID toe before. I have no lesions on my feet. It’s just a classic case of disinformation. It’s surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution. That’s the world we live in these days.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/mattschneidman/status/1463598149436686341?s=20

Rodgers revealed that he originally injured his toe while working out during his time in quarantine as he tested positive for COVID-19. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday Rodgers would be evaluated day-to-day as the team gets ready to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Rodgers will then have some time to heal with the Packers being on a bye next week before hosting the Chicago Bears in Week 14.

“Didn’t think it was what it was until I got to the facility on Saturday before the game and got X-rayed when I got cleared,” Rodgers added. “It’s just about pain management. There’s surgical options as well that wouldn’t involve missing time. I’ll definitely look into all options during the bye week.” Rodgers played through the pain in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings The Packers lost the game, but Rodgers played one of his best games of the season, throwing for 385 yards and four touchdown passes, leading to a 148.4 quarterback rating.

“At times the last couple years, we’ve been so good in the first 15 to 20 plays that we script, and scoring on opening drives, touchdowns,” Rodgers said, per the team’s official website when talking about the loss. “Hasn’t really been the case this year. We’ve been a lot slower starting, so we gotta look at that.”