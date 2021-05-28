Aaron Rodgers: The 1 Trade Packers Can Make to Keep Quarterback in Green Bay

✖

Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, and it's possible he won't play for the team this fall. However, there is one move the Packers could make that could keep Rodgers in Green Bay. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is looking to be traded, and the Falcons are listening to offers as they are looking to move him to free up salary-cap space. Having Rodgers throwing to Jones and Davante Adams would make the Packers offense the most dangerous in the league.

And there are other people who think that Jones to the Packers makes a lot of sense. ESPN NFL analyst and former New England Patriots linebacker Teddy Bruschi said if the Packers want to "fix this," they should trade Jordan Love for Jones. Love was drafted in the first round by the Packers last year and is looked at as Rodgers' replacement. When talking to Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter this week, Rodgers said he has nothing against Love as a player, but he knows that when the Packers drafted him, his days are numbered.

"If you want to fix this, here's what you do: publicly apologize to Aaron Rodgers, then trade Jordan Love for Julio Jones."@TedyBruschi on what the Packers need to do if they want to keep Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/0n2IuzreTt — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 25, 2021

Trading Love would show the Packers are 100% committed to Rodgers, and the addition of Jones would give the Packers another big target for Rodgers who threw 48 touchdown passes last season. Additionally, Jones played for Packers coach Matt LaFleur when he was an assistant coach for the Falcons during its Super Bowl run in 2016.

Jones said he wants to win, and the Falcons are a team in transition with a new head coach in Arthur Smith and a new general manager in Tery Fontenot. The last three years have been a struggle for the Falcons as they have only won 18 games. And despite missing nearly half of the 2020 season, Jones played at a high level, catching 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. Before the 2020 season, Jones recorded at least 1,400 receiving yards six consecutive years and have made the Pro Bowl each every season during that span.

While Jones going to Green Bay would be wild, it's not as crazy as it might seem. The Packers would have to get creative with their salary cap if they want to trade for Jones, but Rodgers would be pumped to see the All-Pro receiver in a Packers uniform.