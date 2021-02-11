Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's 'Surprise' Relationship Reportedly Happened 'Super Fast'

✖

When Aaron Rodgers announced he was engaged, it surprised everyone considering it was just reported he is dating actress Shailene Woodley. But it looks like it was so surprising that the people close to the Green Bay Packers quarterback were also caught off-guard. One source close to Rodgers told PEOPLE Rodgers' relationship with Woodley was surprising since it happened right after he and Danica Patrick broke up in July.

"It was a surprise that they got so close so quickly," the source said to PEOPLE. "I mean, it really felt like one day he was with Danica Patrick, and then suddenly he was with Shailene. It happened super fast." Rodgers and Patrick dated for over two years before their split. Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola. She told the New York Times in April 2020 that the couple had split. It was reported that Rodgers and Woodley clicked over the summer and started spending a lot of time together. However, there was never a thought about Rodgers getting back into a serious relationship.

"It was so fast that at first, we thought she was just a rebound," says the source close to Rodgers. "There was no way this could be so serious. Everyone thought it was a casual thing because that's what he was telling everyone, even when it was clearly not a casual thing." Rodgers made the announcement at the NFL Honors show on Saturday night. The 37-year-old won the NFL MVP award for the third time in his career.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said, before announcing the news: "I got engaged."

Rodgers and Woodley are currently in a long-distance relationship as Woodley is in Canada filming a new movie. "They have seen each other and been in touch," one source told E! News. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."