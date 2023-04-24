Packers Trading Aaron Rodgers to Jets Has Twitter Going Wild
Aaron Rodgers is a member of the New York Jets. On Monday, the Green Bay Packers agreed to trade the Super Bowl champion quarterback to the Jets in exchange for multiple draft picks. The trade comes over a month after Rodgers announced on The Pat McAfee Show that his "intention" was to play for the Jets in 2023.
The Jets made the move to boost the quarterback position and be a Super Bowl contender. The team selected Zach Wilson No. 2 overall in 2021, but he has not lived up to expectations. The Jets haven't reached the playoffs in 12 years, making it the longest active drought in the country's four major professional sports leagues.
Rodgers, 39, leaves the Packers after being with the team since he was selected by the team in the first round in 2005. He became the starting quarterback in 2008 and became one of the best signal-callers in league history. In his career, Rodgers has been selected by the Pro Bowl 10 times, named to the All-Pro Team eight times, named NFL MVP four times and led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010. Here's a look at fans reacting to the trade.
The Details
Trade compensation, per sources:
Jets get:
🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).
Packers get:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023
🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH
One Twitter user wrote: "This is great news we won't have to listen to this suspense/drama during the draft on Thursday like last year!"
Reasonable Deal
So at the end, the Jets basically trade two 2nd round pick for Rodgers and move down two spots in the 1st round.
If Rodgers does come back for another season, that changes for a 1st.
It's a lot, but somehow seems pretty reasonable,— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 24, 2023
One person replied: "Colts gave up a 3rd and conditional 1st for Carson Wentz in 2021, which is pretty similar total value to what GB got for Rodgers lol."
Packer Love
Aaron Rodgers will always be a Packer.
Thank you for everything, @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/kfxe9aLity— Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) April 24, 2023
One fan tweeted: "There it is!! Brett Farve 2.0! Aaron Rodgers is a member of the Jets, wild."
Rodgers vs. Wilson
Welcome to Hell, Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/SZxpwlI5lf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2023
Another person said: "Can't wait to see him lose more big games in green. It'll be like he never left Green Bay."
New Packers QB
Jordan Love cleaning out Aaron Rodgers Packers locker pic.twitter.com/dwMo1iX5lt— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 24, 2023
A Jets fan wrote: "I have been a lifelong Jets fan, even though I stopped watching football 6 years ago. I have cards for every quarterback since the 60's. I have my jerseys, & I say prayers for the safety of the team every week they practice & play. But this will be a bridge too far."
Looks Familiar
It's Aaron Rodgers' turn. #Takeflight pic.twitter.com/gpZs2PYOac— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 24, 2023
One fan said: "It is an end of a chapter for the Green Bay Packers. 15 years ago the Packers traded 1st ballot Hall of Famer Brett Favre to the Jets. 15 years later the Packers traded 1st ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. The Jordan Love era officially begins in Green Bay."
Shocked ESPN Crew
.@AdamSchefter had everyone SHOCKED on NFL Live as he broke the Aaron Rodgers trade on live television 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/NH0Wmk1ve4— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 24, 2023
And this fan said: "Everyone SHOCKED that something everyone has been talking about for months happened."