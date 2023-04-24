Packers Trading Aaron Rodgers to Jets Has Twitter Going Wild

Aaron Rodgers is a member of the New York Jets. On Monday, the Green Bay Packers agreed to trade the Super Bowl champion quarterback to the Jets in exchange for multiple draft picks. The trade comes over a month after Rodgers announced on The Pat McAfee Show that his "intention" was to play for the Jets in 2023.

The Jets made the move to boost the quarterback position and be a Super Bowl contender. The team selected Zach Wilson No. 2 overall in 2021, but he has not lived up to expectations. The Jets haven't reached the playoffs in 12 years, making it the longest active drought in the country's four major professional sports leagues.

Rodgers, 39, leaves the Packers after being with the team since he was selected by the team in the first round in 2005. He became the starting quarterback in 2008 and became one of the best signal-callers in league history. In his career, Rodgers has been selected by the Pro Bowl 10 times, named to the All-Pro Team eight times, named NFL MVP four times and led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010. Here's a look at fans reacting to the trade.