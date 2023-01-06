Aaron Rodgers' Rumored New Girlfriend Revealed

It looks like Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. The two were spotted together at the Bucks vs. Lakers game on Dec. 2, but rumors of the two being together started last week.

Rodgers, 39, has close ties to the Bucks as he is a minority owner of the NBA team. He has been seen sitting with Edens, 26, at Bucks games in the past but Rodgers was dating Shailene Woodley at the time. Edens is the daughter of Wes Edens who is also a co-owner of the soccer team Ashton Villa. She is a model and social influencer who has over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Mallory Edens has an Instagram post of her sitting courtside with Rodgers at a Bucks game from 2019.

Rodgers became a minority owner of the Bucks in 2018, four years after Wes Edens and Marc Lasry purchased the team for $500 million. "I have proudly called Wisconsin my home for the past 13 years, and I am thankful for the friendships and the opportunities I have been given to live and play here," Rodgers said in a statement released by the Bucks, per ESPN. "I am excited and honored to deepen my connection to the region by joining Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Dinan, Mike Fascitelli and the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks. As a huge fan of the NBA and the sport of basketball, this is a dream come true for me, and I look forward to furthering my affinity for Wisconsin sports as a minority owner in a team I love and support."

"Aaron is a winner, a Wisconsin icon, and we are honored to welcome him to our partnership group of the Milwaukee Bucks," the Bucks' ownership group said in a statement. "With our team in the playoffs and our new world-class arena opening this fall, it's an exciting time for this city and the Bucks. We are thrilled for Aaron to be with us."

Rodgers' romantic relationships have been under the public radar over the years. He began dating Woodley in 2020, and the couple was engaged. However, Rodgers and Woodley called things off last February. Before Woodley, Rodgers was dating NASCAR star Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020. He also dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017.