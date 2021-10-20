Aaron Rodgers Rips ‘Woke Cancel Culture’ Following Criticism Over Postgame Comments

Aaron Rodgers is not a fan of the “woke cancel culture.” After the Green Bay Packers quarterback said “I still own you,” to Chicago Bears fans on Sunday, he received his share of criticism for taunting. When Rodgers talked about it on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, he had a message for the critics.

“There’s a PC woke culture that exists, and there’s a cancel culture at the same time,” Rodgers said, per PEOPLE. “And it’s based on people’s own feelings of maybe personal miserability or distaste for their own situations or life, or maybe just enjoyment of holding other people down underneath their thumb.”

In the fourth quarter of the Packers-Bears game on Sunday, Rodgers scored on a 6-yard run to give the Packers, the 24-14 victory. He then told Bears fans “All my f—ing life, I own you. I still own you. I still own you” while celebrating with his teammates. Following the game, Rodgers told reporters that saw a woman giving him the “double bird” after scoring the touchdown. He then claimed that “sometimes you blackout on the field, in a good way.”

Rodgers then noticed how some people were being critical of him for his comments. Bears legend Olin Kreutz said on the radio show 670 The Score that he would “like to punch [Rodgers] in the face” for his comment to the fans. Rodgers responded to the critics with a counterpoint.

“Look, I think that’s to say … Are we getting that soft in society where we can’t have words now?” Rodgers asked.”Somebody can pay for a ticket and say whatever the hell they want — which I think they should be able to, that’s fine — but the one time you say something back to them and it gets caught on a hot mic … now I’ve disrespected an entire city and organization and my own organization?” Rodgers then added that he doesn’t let the “woke cancel culture” prevent him from expressing himself while on the field. While Bears fans are angry with Rodgers, numbers don’t lie. The three-time MVP has a 21-5 overall record against the Bears and also beat them in the NFC Championship game in 2011 (2010 season). Rodgers has beaten the Bears more times than any other team in the NFL.