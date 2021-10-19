Former Bears Star Wants to Punch Aaron Rodgers’ Face Over ‘Still Own You’ Comment to Chicago Fans

A former Chicago Bears offensive lineman has a big problem with Aaron Rodgers. Olin Kreutz appeared on Chicago’s 670 The Score on Monday morning and was asked about Rodgers yelling “I still own you,” to Bears fans after he scored a touchdown to seal a victory for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

“I’d like to punch him in his face,” Kreutz said on the Mully & Haugh Show, per Bears Wire. Rodgers scored on a 6-yard run late in the fourth quarter to give the Packers the 24-14 lead. They would go on to win by the same score, and it was Rodgers’ 21st victory over the Packers’ top rival. After the game, Rodgers explained what happened after he scored.

“Sometimes you black out on the field — in a good way,” Rodgers said. “I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double-bird. So I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next.” For Kreutz, who was a member of the Bears from 1998-2010, he was not buying Rodgers comments.

“We all know this is the kind of guy you are,” he said. “You’re competitive, and that’s the way you feel, and you’ve won a lot of games here at Soldier Field. Just because you’re right doesn’t make you right for doing it.” Rodgers has a 21-5 record against the Bears in his career and in those 26 games, Rodgers has thrown 57 touchdown passes and just 10 interceptions with a 107.7 passer rating. The three-time NFL MVP has beaten the Bears more than any team in the NFL.

The Packers are now 5-1 on the year and look like a team that could contend for the Super Bowl. The Bears are 3-3 so far this year and have to get things going in order to clinch a playoff spot in the next couple of months.

“I really believe for our team, in general, big picture we need to work together in all three phases,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said per the Bears official website. “That’s going to be important, if we do that and defensively we get three-and-outs, we get turnovers, [and] offensively, when you get a turnover or three-and-outs, you’re getting touchdowns. Not every game is going to be 40-40. But we can score more and it’s going to be complementary.”