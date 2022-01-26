Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why NFL Fans Wanted Packers to Lose in the Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers knows NFL fans were happy to see him and the Green Bay Packers lose in the playoffs. On Tuesday, the Packers quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said NFL fans wanted him to lose because of his “divisive” status on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There was a ton of people tuning in, rooting against us for one reason and one reason only — it’s because of my vaccination status,” Rodgers told McAfee, per CNN. “Wanting to see us lose so they can pile on, enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs.”

In August, Rodgers said he was “immunized” from COVID-19, leading to many believing he received the vaccine. But when Rodgers tested positive for the virus a couple of months later, it was discovered Rodgers didn’t get the vaccine and received alternate treatment instead. Rodgers has stood by his stance and has called out the NFL for its COVID-19 protocols.

“The biggest thing people have been dealing with is fear — fear of health, fear of loss of money, fear of not being able to provide for your family … and the media plays a big role in that,” Rodgers said. “Because I don’t watch the news or don’t subscribe to the same type of mainstream narrative at times; and have decided to take my own personal health and responsibility for my health in my hands, and did my research and looked into things; and also my association with other people who have done similar things, there’s anger thrown my way but the root of that I think is fear.”

Rodgers could be playing for another team next season. After the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Rodgers said he wasn’t sure if he was going to stay with the team or be traded to another franchise and try to win his second Super Bowl with another organization.

“I’m still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks. But man, just so much gratitude for this city and this organization and such a long, long career here that I’m proud of and really thankful for all the men and women that work here, the men I’ve gotten to cross paths with, coaches and players over the years.”