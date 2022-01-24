NFL Fans Troll Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers After Being Eliminated From Playoffs

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are in unfamiliar spots. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs this past weekend, which means Brady and Rodgers will not be playing in the NFC Championship game. This is the first time since 2009 that Brady or Rodgers will not play in a conference title game, which led to fans sounding off on social media.

Brady and the Bucs fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round on Sunday, 30-27. Brady did everything he could to led the Bucs to a comeback, but the Rams kicked a game-winning field goal to get one step closer to the Super Bowl. Rodgers struggled in the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night and that game ended with a field goal with no time left.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The losses for Brady and Rodgers are important as it could be the last time fans see both on an NFL field. Brady is reportedly undecided about his future since he’s been in the NFL since 2000. Rodgers is also unsure about his next move but stated he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild. Here’s a look at what fans had to say about Brady and Rodgers.

Loves It

https://twitter.com/StompTheGOP/status/1485400018060124160?s=20

One fan wrote: “California teams take anti-vax Aaron Rodgers and Maga Tom Brady out of the postseason on the same weekend!”

Easy-Watching Super Bowl

https://twitter.com/PattiMurin/status/1485400533930233861?s=20

One fan responded: “I get what you mean. Before Brady joined the Bucs ( my home team) I hated seeing him in the playoffs every year. But, he completely turned the Bucs around getting us a super bowl last year. I love Brady. as long as it’s not Mahomes again my 2022 will be instantly better lol.”

Matthew Stafford Love

https://twitter.com/zachkruse2/status/1485393144363593731?s=20

One fan said: “Brady went down fighting. Something that some people cannot really appreciate right now because he has been that good his whole career.Rodgers? Not so much.”

The Real Winners

https://twitter.com/santiagomayer_/status/1485397942152269825?s=20

One Twitter user wrote: “Ecstatic the Rams won, but there is no comparison to how happy I am Aaron Rodgers being eliminated compared to Tom Brady being eliminated.”

Donald Trump Effect?

https://twitter.com/AaronParnas/status/1485398328250613769?s=20

One fan said: “Brady took ppp money when he knew it was for small business in trouble Rogers didn’t take the Vaccine but lead his teammate to believe he did. Karma took them out.”

Wild 24 Hours

https://twitter.com/JDCocchiarella/status/1485393974554771459?s=20

Another fan said: “All right! I love that schadenfreude feeling. How long will it take Rogers and Brady to say that their loses are hoaxes?”

Let’s Dance

https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1485394080750317574?s=20

And this fan wrote: “I’m a Packers fan. I’m upset that the great players on our team aren’t going to the SB. But I’m thrilled Rodgers is done.”