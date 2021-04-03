'Jeopardy!' Reveals First Look at Aaron Rodgers as Host

✖

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed in January that he would serve as a guest host of Jeopardy!, the long-running quiz show. Months later, the show provided the first look of him on set. The Jeopardy! Twitter account posted a video to set up Rodgers' time behind the podium.

The clip posted on social media featured a look at the quarterback when he previously competed during a celebrity episode. It then showed Rodgers wearing a suit and walking over to greet the contestants while fulfilling his new role. "The key to being football smart is to focus," Rodgers said in the video. "And the key to being really good at hosting is that same focus."

.@AaronRodgers12 is the ultimate champion – on the field and on the stage. Current NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers starts as guest host Monday! pic.twitter.com/dmaPSGrUwt — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 3, 2021

The Packers quarterback will serve as a celebrity guest host for 10 episodes of Jeopardy!, joining a long list of high-profile figures. His stint will start on Monday, following after Dr. Oz's time behind the podium. Multiple other figures have served as guest hosts following Alex Trebek's death, including Katie Couric (March 8), Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik.

Rodgers previously revealed his upcoming hosting duty during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek," Rodgers said. "[...]They're doing some guest hosting spots and it's going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to do one of those. ... I'm excited about that opportunity on Jeopardy!"

Rodgers also took some time to poke fun at himself while speaking to Pat McAfee. He previously appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015, raising $50,000 for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund. He performed admirably, winning the entire episode while answering questions about perfect games in professional baseball. Rodgers did so while wearing a gray cardigan and a button-down shirt with a wrinkled collar.

"My wardrobe outfit wasn't the greatest choice," Rodgers joked about his previous appearance on Jeopardy! McAfee countered by saying that everyone "dresses very bad" while answering questions about a variety of topics. Now that he is set to host, however, Rodgers will up his fashion game before asking contestants important questions. The video showed that he put some effort into his outfit and opted for a classic suit, which did not feature any wrinkles. Rodgers also debuted perfectly styled hair.