Alex Trebek: Aaron Rodgers and Jamal Crawford Among Sports Figures Paying Tribute to 'Jeopardy!' Host

News surfaced on Sunday morning that longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had passed away at the age of 80 due to pancreatic cancer. The news prompted tributes on social media from fans and contestants alike. The list of those tweeting about Trebek also included several prominent figures from the sports world. Trebek was a longtime sports fan and even spoke about his love of the Los Angeles Lakers during an interview, so it only made sense that there was a mutual respect between him and other athletes. NBA, NFL and NHL players alike took part in the conversation and talked about Trebek's impact on their lives. Similarly, WWE performers posted tributes to the legendary host and talked about how he was a good person. The tweets continued as more and more people weighed in on Sunday morning and into the afternoon. For example, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers weighed in with a heartfelt message.

RIP to the legend Alex Trebek. Prayers to his family. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2VUryXl9nG — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 8, 2020 😭😭 6p weeknights will never be the same. So many great memories and thankful to have met him ❤️ # https://t.co/W6TLqJy2Ug — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 8, 2020 Rodgers, the star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, previously had an interaction with the late Jeopardy! host. He took part in Andy Richter's Big Fan and sat by while Packers fans answered questions about him. Trebek actually made a surprise appearance during the show. He took the time to provide important guidance to Richter in order to improve the broadcast.

Had to take a moment at the end of today's show on @nflnetwork to pay tribute to the great @Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. #RIPAlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/6AdpyABhiB — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 8, 2020 RIP Alex Trebek. Ernestine and I have always taped all 5 "Jeopardys" and watched them every Friday night, competing in categories from pop culture to the Paleozoic Era. "Jeopardy" tests your knowledge, recall and gambling wits the way no other show ever has. Alex was its soul. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 8, 2020 Athletes and TV hosts alive took time to post tributes to Trebek on Sunday afternoon. Rich Eisen, the host of the Rich Eisen Show and NFL Network's Sunday morning kickoff show, tweeted about Trebek and then spoke about him during the live broadcast. Football was the primary topic on Sunday afternoon, but Eisen had more important things to discuss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Siciliano (@andrewsiciliano) on Nov 8, 2020 at 9:37am PST There were several sports figures that had the honor of meeting Trebek during his long run as the host of Jeopardy! The list includes Andrew Siciliano, the host of the Red Zone Channel. Siciliano is the man that juggles every single NFL game on Sunday afternoons in such a way as to avoid a single commercial. He also tries to prohibit punts from making it to air on the channel — although he occasionally showcases Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams. prevnext

WWE is saddened to learn that Alex Trebek has passed away at the age of 80. WWE extends its condolences to Trebek's family, friends, and fans. https://t.co/hiXFoynpr3 — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2020 THE ALEX TREBEK I CANT BELIEVE YOU ARE GONE. I WATCH YOU EVERY DAY 7 OCLOCK FOR LAST 30 YEARS. THANK YOU FOR BRINGING INTELLIGENCE TO THE WORLD BUBBA pic.twitter.com/CG5NPdYeSL — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 8, 2020 While he was best known was for his time on Jeopardy!, Trebek also made an impact on the world of wrestling. He worked alongside the late Regis Philbin at WrestleMania VII in 1991, helping conduct interviews. He also served as a ring announcer for a battle between Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter.

We send our condolences to the family and friends of Alex Trebek, a true friend of the game and part of the NHL family. He will be dearly missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FhDA9H4XI6 — NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2020 "The Ottawa Senators organization is saddened by the passing of Alex Trebek," Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement. "Alex was a true and much beloved Canadian icon, and a very special member of the Ottawa Senators family. We will always be grateful to Alex for the special role he played in announcing the Senators' first draft choice this year. For his legions of fans, Alex's class and professionalism will endure as will his love for our game. Thank you, Alex, for your legacy. The Senators family and the entire Capital Region will miss you."

💔 pic.twitter.com/8KKqW9SKFc — USA Hockey (@usahockey) November 8, 2020 Resharing one of Alex Trebek's final moments from @Jeopardy, as it paints a picture of his impact on countless people and families. RIP to a true inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Vv9WF5qKwB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2020 There were several people resharing one of the best moments in Jeopardy! history on Sunday after news surfaced that Trebek had passed away. ESPN analyst Field Yates was among this group of people on social media. He shared a video that was both heartwarming and tear-inducing due to the impact that Trebek made on the world.