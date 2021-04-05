Aaron Rodgers: Could Packers QB Retire to Become 'Jeopardy!' Host?

✖

NFL fans will see Aaron Rodgers in a new light starting today. The Green Bay Packers quarterback can be seen on Jeopardy! as a celebrity guest host. He is filling for Alex Trebek who died of cancer in November and will be on the show for two weeks. But is it possible for Rodgers to retire from the NFL to become the permanent host of Jeopardy!?

It is something that has crossed Rodgers' mind. He has three years remaining on his contract, but his future with the Packers is not certain. There has been talk of Rodgers wanting a new contract, but the Packers have not made an offer or restructured his current deal. Rodgers wants to end his career in Green Bay but knows that might not happen as the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round last year.

When talking USA Today, Rodgers was asked if he would rather be the host of Jeopardy! or an NFL TV analyst. "Not even close: Hosting Jeopardy!," Rodgers said. He was then asked if he would be the host if the job was offered to him right now. "Hell yeah, I would," Rodgers added. "Look, it’s my second-brain job. I love the show and have a deep, deep affection for it. Not only is it a nostalgic connection to my childhood, but it’s a really special show to me and I had a great time with everybody that works there."

Rodgers taped the Jeopardy episodes over a two-day span in February. The three-time NFL MVP recently shared a clip of him hosting his first episode. "I watched hours and hours and hours of episodes," Rodgers said in a phone interview with ESPN Friday. "Luckily Netflix has a few seasons, and I went back to DVR. But I had to watch from a different perspective - from Alex's perspective. I couldn't watch it as a fan anymore."

Rodgers was a celebrity contestant on the show in 2015 and won. In January, Rodgers announced that he was going to be on the show as a guest host and is one of many celebrities who are filling in until they find a permanent host. Jeopardy! has given no indication on who the next host will be, but if Rodgers impresses the next two weeks, it's possible the Super Bowl champion will be making a big decision soon.