Aaron Rodgers Makes Surprising Claim About His 'Last Year' With Packers

Aaron Rodgers is looking to win another Super Bowl before his run with the Green Bay Packers comes to an end. He's back with the Packers for at most two seasons, but Rodgers believed that he wasn't going to be with the team this fall. The three-time NFL MVP recently spoke to Peter King of Pro Football Talk and revealed that he thought the 2020 season was going to be his last with the Packers.

“Last year at this time, I was looking at the season as my last year in Green Bay," Rodgers told King. Rodgers may have thought this because of the Packers trading up to take quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. That along with several other factors led to Rodgers not attending any offseason workouts and contemplating retirement or holding out. Rodgers reported to training camp on time on a reworked deal and could ask for a trade after the 2021 season.

“It was a little strange the first couple days," Rodgers revealed. "I came back knowing . . . Really, the reason I came back is because I felt like I could be 100 percent committed to the team and 100 percent focused and locked in. Knowing all the different responsibilities that I have, including side conversations with the Josh Meyerses of the world. I was ready for that and that’s why I decided to commit, come back."

Rodgers also said he wanted to return to Green Bay for his teammates. “For me to still be playing, to still have these relationships, to grow relationships with guys like Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari and Marcedes Lewis, Jaire Alexander and some of these guys I’ve gotten close to the last few years. Part of what I love is getting to know these other guys—our tight end, Bronson Kaufusi, I love him. One of the happiest guys ever. My locker mate, [backup linebacker] Oren Burks, who’s a super-sweet, genuine, good human. Or the younger guys that we brought in off the street who are still trying to figure out how to talk to the old guy with some gray in his beard. You watch the speeches from the Hall of Fame guys and they talk about how the relationships are the most important thing."

The Packers had their first preseason game over the weekend, but Rodgers didn't play and is not expected to see any action until the season opener in less than a month. Love started in the Packers' first preseason game and threw for 122 yards and one touchdown against the Houston Texans.