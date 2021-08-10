Packers Make Decision on Aaron Rodgers Playing in Preseason

✖

The Green Bay Packers will play in their first preseason game this weekend, and many are wondering if Aaron Rodgers will play. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers will "most likely not play" at all in the preseason, per ESPN. This likely doesn't have to do with the issues Rodgers has with the team, leading to him missing the entire offseason workouts. Rodgers doesn't see a lot of action in the preseason because he doesn't need the reps.

This means Jordan Love will see the bulk of the action, and the game against the Houston Texans on Saturday night will be the first time Love will play in an NFL contest. He was drafted by the Packers in the first round last year but didn't see any action in the preseason because it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time Love played in a football game was in January 2020 at the Senior Bowl.

"So it's over a year and a half ago, I think," Love said. "I'm super excited. This is the moment I've been preparing for even since last year not having preseason. It's almost like I've been training a year just for this first preseason game. I'm sure excited to get out there and get back to playing ball."

Love has an advantage learning from Rodgers who has won a Super Bowl and three MVP awards.. And while Rodgers was away from the team this offseason, he made sure to check in on his fellow quarterback. "I just felt that's what I would want in that situation, just to hear from the guy," Rodgers said last week per Packers.com. "Also, there's a love and an appreciation and a friendship there, just like it was with me and Brett (Favre). So, I wanted to make sure I checked in with him and let him know I was thinking about him."

Rodgers hasn't played in a preseason game since 2018. He was slated to play in one preseason game in 2019 but there were concerns over the field conditions in Winnipeg, leading to Rodgers sitting out. The reality is Rodgers doesn't need the preseason to get ready for the regular season because he knows what's expected of him, and the team knows what they're going to get from their star quarterback.