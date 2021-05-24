Packers Have Shocking Finish to 2021 Season After Trading Aaron Rodgers in 'Madden' Simulation

✖

The Packers may have a very shocking finish to the 2021 NFL season if they trade Aaron Rodgers. CBS Sports did five Madden simulations and had Rodgers traded to five different teams. Rodgers only made the playoffs with one of the five teams, but the Packers won the Super Bowl in one of the simulations.

Another interesting thing is the Packers reached the playoffs in three of the five simulations, and quarterback Jordan Love's overall rating "skyrocketed" as a starter. The Packers' Super Bowl season came when Rodgers was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, a team he led to an 8-8 record. In the other four simulations, Rodgers was traded the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. Rodgers only went to the playoffs when he was a member of the Panthers with a 12-4 record. He finished with a losing record with the other three teams.

Whatever happens with Aaron Rodgers, it probably won’t be as ridiculous as this Madden simulation. pic.twitter.com/iCA42SWJdJ — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) May 20, 2021

The CBS Sports Madden simulations didn't have a 17th game, which will be part of the real NFL 2021 season. Additionally, no rookies were put into the game, so this is not as accurate as it could be. But it is an interesting look at what could happen if Rodgers joins a new team. In April, it was reported that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization he's not returning to Green Bay due to his frustrations with management. The Packers took part in OTAs on Monday and Rodgers was one of the players who didn't attend the voluntary workout.

But even with Rodgers reportedly being frustrated with the Packers, the team has no plans to trade him. "We've been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the first night of the draft. "But he's a guy that kind of makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win, and we're going to work towards that end."

Rodgers is coming off of one of his best seasons, leading the Packers to a 13-3 record and an NFC Championship appearance. He finished the season with 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions with a 121.5 passer rating. Rodgers has won the MVP award for his work on the field, the third time he's receiver the honor.