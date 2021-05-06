Aaron Rodgers Opens up About His 'Conflicted' Future With Packers

✖

There has been a lot of rumors and reports when it comes to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. It's been reported that Rodgers has told people in the Packers organization that he isn't returning to Green Bay next season due to his frustrations with management. However, it's also possible the reigning NFL MVP could play for the green and gold in 2021, as former Packers fullback John Kuhn said he talked to Rodgers this week about his future with the Packers.

"He's conflicted because this man loves to play the game of football, this man loves to be a Green Bay Packer and this man truly sees careers," Kuhn said on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio, per ESPN. "He's watched friends leave, he watched Brett Favre's career toward the end. He's watched all these things play out in front of his eyes; he's taken notes throughout his career. He's seen some situations that didn't feel were done or finished the way that they could or should have."

@kuhnj30 has talked to @AaronRodgers12 and John Kuhn wouldn't rule out a return to the #Packers for Aaron Rodgers.

Kuhn went on to say Rodgers wants to control his own destiny when it comes to his NFL career. "He's just trying to take his earned destiny within his own hands. To that effect, I actually admire him because not many players in the NFL have that opportunity," Kuhn continued. "I sure as heck didn't. I played until everybody told me 'you can't play anymore,' and it's a humbling feeling. Aaron Rodgers has an opportunity to take a little bit of that power."

Kuhn was a member of the Packers from 2007 to 2015 and played with Rodgers and Brett Favre, who said Rodgers will likely "sit out than play" if he's not traded. Kuhn doesn't feel the same way and believes there's a good chance Rodgers could be with the team this fall.

"If I used my gut and I used everything that I hear from the Packers organization, it makes me feel really, really good," Kuhn said. "If I used the football business acumen and see the tough spot that the Packers are in right now with that first-round pick that they used last year on Jordan Love, that's what makes me pull back a little bit. I still think it's somewhere around 70, 75% that Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback for the Packers this year."