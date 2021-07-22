Aaron Rodgers: NFL Insider Shares Important Update on Packers Quarterback Ahead of Training Camp

✖

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp next week and are hoping Aaron Rodgers will be in attendance. But it looks like the Packers won't know Rodgers' next move until the players arrive in Green Bay to get ready for the 2021 season. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport appeared on NFL Total Access on Wednesday and revealed the latest on Rodgers' drama with the Packers.

"Nothing has been resolved," Rapoport said. "Is there enough time to fix this before he shows up to camp? We'll see." Rapoport also said that he talked to people in the Packers organization and revealed the nobody knows what Rodgers is going to do. This means that Rodgers and the Packers are in the same spot as where they were in April when Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Rodgers isn't returning to the Packers because of his frustrations with the Packers.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Less than a week to go before training camp, and the status of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still in doubt. pic.twitter.com/iAiP1wPb1O — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2021

And for those who don't believe that Rodgers is not frustrated with the Packers, his fiancee, Shailene Woodley, retweeted a video that shows Stephen A. Smith explaining why Rodgers reportedly turned down a contract extension with the Packers. In the video, Smith reveals why he is frustrated with the team.

“The bottom line is this: it’s not about football. It’s not just about the money, and it certainly isn’t about football,” Smith said. “The Green Bay Packers were 13-3 in back-to-back years under Matt LaFleur as the head coach. They went to back-to-back NFC Championship Games, which means they were part of the final four for two consecutive years. This is not about football. This is about the way that the Green Bay Packers have treated their star player. They have disregarded him. They have dismissed him. They have minimized him. They disrespected him, and he said ‘bump y’all.'”

Earlier this month, Rodgers said that he'll make a decision in a couple of weeks. it's been also reported that Rodgers will be at camp because he doesn't want to sit out this upcoming season if he isn't going to be traded. But even if he plays, it's very possible that Rodgers will not be with the team in 2022, especially with the team drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last year. Rodgers has put together a Hall of Fame career in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl in 2010 and winning the NFL MVP award three times.