Shailene Woodley Drops Major Hint at Why Aaron Rodgers Turned Down Contract With Packers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, and his fiancee, Shailene Woodley, just dropped a major hint explaining why he made the move. The Divergent actress went to Twitter to retweet a video made by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. In the video, Smith supports Rodgers turning down the contract, explaining the Packers quarterback doesn't want to be in Green Bay anymore.

“The bottom line is this: it’s not about football. It’s not just about the money, and it certainly isn’t about football,” Smith said. “The Green Bay Packers were 13-3 in back-to-back years under Matt LaFleur as the head coach. They went to back-to-back NFC Championship Games, which means they were part of the final four for two consecutive years. This is not about football. This is about the way that the Green Bay Packers have treated their star player. They have disregarded him. They have dismissed him. They have minimized him. They disrespected him, and he said ‘bump y’all.'”

I really don’t get what all these folks out here continue to act like they don’t get what @AaronRodgers12 is trying to say. It’s simple. pic.twitter.com/IPEn02bV0b — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 20, 2021

Back in April, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization that he doesn't want to return to the team as he's frustrated with the front office. The only time Rodgers talked about his situation was back in May when he appeared on SportsCenter. He said it started last year when the team didn't inform him they were going to trade up in the first round to draft quarterback Jordan Love. However, Rodgers made it clear he doesn't have anything against Love.

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan," Rodgers told Kenny Mayne of SportsCenter. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Rodgers has not said he won't be a training camp, which starts next week. However, the three-time NFL MVP hasn't been with the team all offseason, missing team workouts and the mandatory minicamp back in June. It's unlikely the team will trade him since the season starts in less than 50 days, which means if Rodgers doesn't return to the Packers, he could sit out the entire 2021 season.