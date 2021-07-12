Aaron Rodgers Gives Major Update on Plans for 2021 NFL Season

✖

The 2021 NFL season will kick off in less than two months, and the big question is will Aaron Rodgers play for the Green Bay Packers this year? Shortly after refusing to commit to a return to the Packers, Rodgers was asked about his future again while taking part at the American Century Championship golf outing in Nevada this past weekend. He said he'll make a decision in "a couple weeks," right around the time the Packers start training camp.

"Well, I'm going to enjoy the hell out of this week," Rodgers said to NBC Sports when asked of his plans for the season. "And then I'm gonna get back to working out and figure things out in a couple weeks." In April, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization that he is not returning to the team as he's disgruntled with the front office. But even before the report was released, Rodgers hinted to reporters about his future, despite being under contract for another three seasons.

"I'm always just trying to stay present, especially this year as much as anything, and enjoy the moments," Rodgers told reporters after the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game in January. "I hope there's more opportunities, but I don't know. I mean, I really don't. That stuff is out of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery I think. The present is such a gift to be able to stay in the moment and to have gratitude for being in this situation again, and being with the guys and having fans in our stadium and maybe snow in an NFC Championship Game. I'm going to enjoy these moments for sure, and just not worry about what happens down the line."

Rodgers has been with the Packers since being drafted by the team in 2005. He has had a lot of success, winning a Super Bowl in 2010 and winning three MVP awards. But Rodgers has been criticized for only reaching one Super Bowl in his and coming up short in the NFC Championship game four different times.

If Rodgers decides to not play with the Packers in 2021, the team will likely go with Jordan Love as the starting quarterback. Love is a player the Packers drafted in the first round last year, which was surprising since Rodgers is still playing at a high level.