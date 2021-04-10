Aaron Rodgers Speaks out After First Week as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host

✖

Friday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers capped off his first week as the guest host of Jeopardy! He responded to the milestone by releasing a statement on social media. Rodgers said that his first week was "surreal."

The three-time NFL MVP made the statement with a tweet on Friday night. He showed himself standing on the iconic stage. Rodgers thanked everyone that watched his first of two weeks as the guest host and then expressed optimism about the upcoming slate of episodes. Rodgers also referenced the late Alex Trebek, who passed away in November.

It’s been surreal hosting my favorite show @Jeopardy for the past week. Thank you so much for tuning in and for all the beautiful words of encouragement this week 🙏🏻💯. One week in and one more to go 💪🏼❤️ #followingalegend # pic.twitter.com/2OXdbAnTQl — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 9, 2021

"Today marks a week hosting my favorite show [Jeopardy!] !!!" Rodgers added on Instagram. "So thankful for the opportunity and for all the people who made my time on set so amazing [heart emoji] thanks for all the kind words this week, and thank you so much for tuning in [praying hands emoji] [one week in] [one week left] [Alex Trebek][goat emoji]."

The week started with a contestant taking a jab at Rodgers and the Packers for the field goal during the NFC Championship, but the episodes progressed with the QB becoming more comfortable as the host. Viewers commented that he went from "trying to emulate Trebek" to becoming a relaxed presence on the stage. They even expressed admiration when Rodgers made a joke about "Turd Ferguson," a fake character created by Burt Reynolds (Norm Macdonald) on SNL's version of Celebrity Jeopardy!

With Rodgers dropping SNL quotes and taking trolling comments with ease, there are many viewers calling for him to be the permanent host moving forward. He has previously expressed a desire to host the show, but he clarified that he won't retire to do so while playing at such a high level. Although Rodgers clarified that Jeopardy! only films an estimated 46 days each year, so he could fit it into his schedule.

"At the same time, I feel like I could host Jeopardy! I'd love to," Rodgers told NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "I think I bring something different to the show. I was the youngest guest host. There's a different audience that maybe I could bring along with it; hopefully, the numbers show it the next two weeks. But I do enjoy the show. I have a ton of respect for the show. The way that Alex [Trebek] had a smooth hand on the show for three-and-a-half decades is something that can't be understated, and I think he held the show in such a high esteem that it made everybody really respect and admire him and the show."