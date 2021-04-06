Shailene Woodley Gushes Over Fiance Aaron Rodgers Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

✖

Aaron Rodgers received the support of more than just fans as he reported for guest hosting duties during his Monday night Jeopardy! debut. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is guest hosting the long-running game show for the next two weeks following host Alex Trebek's death in November, and just hours before he took the stage for the first time, fiancée Shailene Woodley took to social media to celebrate.

In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story, Woodley couldn't help but gush over Rodgers as she hyped up his debut. She shared with fans, "This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive, just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man-bun going... this guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!" The clip was filmed while the happy couple were driving in the car, with the actress getting flirty from the passenger's seat and flashing her impressive diamond engagement ring as she encouraged fans, "you can watch it, and you should watch it!" Rodgers then teased what fans can expect from the show, explaining, "there's gonna some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery, it's like the Princess Bride."

Rodgers is the latest celebrity to guest host Jeopardy! following Trebek's November death from pancreatic cancer. He reported for his first night on duty Monday and will continue hosting for the next two weeks. His guest hosting stint, however, is far from the only exciting event occurring in the quarterback's life, as he and Woodley recently took their relationship to the next level.

Rodgers confirmed he popped the question during the virtual NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6, though at the time, he did not reveal who the lucky lady was, and there had been no confirmation that the couple was dating aside from ongoing rumors they were romantically linked. Woodley, who stars in Big Little Lies, then confirmed during a late February The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance she was engaged to Rodgers, stating, "Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'" At the time, Woodley also teased her fiancé's love of Jeopardy!, sharing, "I don't know him as a football guy… I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!"

In total, Rodgers will guest host 10 episodes of the game show. He is taking up guest hosting duties from Dr. Oz and joins a list of other confirmed guest hosts including Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik.