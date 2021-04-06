'Jeopardy!': What Aaron Rodgers Really Thought of That Packers Jab

✖

Aaron Rodgers made his Jeopardy! hosting debut on Monday and fans loved seeing him in action. However, one of the most notable moments on the episode was a contestant who took a shot at the Green Bay Packers for losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. During the final round of Jeopardy!, the contestant simply wrote, "who wanted to kick that field goal," which led to Rodgers laughing and shaking his head. Before the episode aired, Rodgers spoke to ESPN about the moment.

"Just wait until you see the first show and what the returning champion wrote, and then think about me standing at the podium watching - and this will make sense when you see what he wrote - and I'm watching him write this down," Rodgers said. "For about 25 seconds, I'm watching him write this, and he thinks about the answer and says 'F— it,' basically, 'I'm going to write this answer,' which, probably one of the viral moments of my two weeks will be his response, which is taking a shot at something that happened to us late in the season. But it was unbelievable as the host, I'm watching him and going, 'I can't believe I'm watching him write this.' It was pretty amazing."

Rodgers will host Jeopardy! for the next two weeks and revealed he filmed his episodes in a two-day span in February. And while he enjoyed the contestants, Rodgers revealed some of the best moments were hanging out with the crew on set, which reminded him of being in the Packers locker room.

"It's like at the stadium, where being an older guy you kind of gravitate toward guys like [equipment staffers] Red Batty and T-Bone [Tom Bakken], [retired athletic trainer] Pepper Burruss and [current trainer] Kurt Fielding. They have stories that are the history of the franchise. Same thing on 'Jeopardy!' Just hearing the backstories of what used to happen on set with Alex and what he was like offset."

Rodgers' hosting Jeopardy! comes at a time where there are questions about his future with the Packers. He has three years remaining on his contract, but there have been reports of his deal being restructured. Rodgers just won his third NFL MVP award after leading the Packers to the best record in the NFC.