'Jeopardy!' Contestant Epically Burns Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

Monday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers kicked off his two-week stint as the Jeopardy! guest host. An early look surfaced on Twitter prior to the first episode, which featured a unique dig at the NFL team. The contestant used Final Jeopardy! to troll Rodgers and the Packers.

The videos posted on Twitter did not show what the question was. They only revealed two of the answers. Scott, the two-day champion, did not have the correct response. He simply asked, "who wanted to kick that field goal?" Rodgers broke into laughter while reading the answer before shaking his head and looking at his cards. "That is a great question," Rodgers responded. "Should be correct."

Early look: a contestant’s answer during Final Jeopardy: “Who decided to kick that field goal?” Aaron Rodgers takes it in stride: “That is a great question.” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wd0vFZiL6I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 5, 2021

The troll referenced the NFC Championship game between the Packers and the Buccaneers. Rodgers' team trailed 31-23 with just over two minutes remaining, but they had an opportunity to tie the game. All they had to do was convert a fourth-and-goal from the Buccaneers' eight-yard line, score the touchdown, and add a two-point conversion.

Head coach Matt LaFleur did not put the game in the hands of his MVP quarterback. Instead, he sent Mason Crosby out to kick a field goal. The attempt was good, cutting the deficit to 31-26. The Packers never touched the ball again. The Buccaneers offense converted the necessary first down to run out the clock while Rodgers stood by on the sideline.

"It is what it is. It didn't work out," LaFleur said at his season-ending press conference. "You know, I’ll own it. But if I had to do it again, if it’s fourth-and-goal from the eight-yard line, we’re kicking the field goal." He added that the analytics counselor said that they could do either option.

Given Rodgers' age, 37, there were questions about his NFL future after the loss to the Buccaneers. Rumors swirled about a trade that would send him to another team, as well as potential retirement. The QB did not directly address each rumor, but he did acknowledge that his future in the NFL was uncertain.

"A lot of guys' futures that are uncertain, myself included," Rodgers said, as reported by NFL.com. "That's what's sad about it most. Getting this far. Obviously, there's going to be an end to it at some point whether we make it past this one or not. Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it."