Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Told Backup QB to Research 9/11 Conspiracies

A former Green Bay Packers quarterback just shared an interesting story about Aaron Rodgers. DeShone Kizer was the Packers' backup QB in 2018, and his first meeting with Rogers wasn't about the playbook. Instead, Rodgers quizzed Kizer on the 9/11 attacks.

"[He] shut the door, and the first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was, 'You believe in 9/11?'" Kizer said on The Breneman Show, per Fox News. "What? Do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn't I?" Kizer than said that Rodger told him, "You should read up on that." Despite that first meeting being a little unique, it helped launch a great relationship between the two.

This Deshone Kizer interview by Adam Breneman has some absolutely buck-wild stories about Aaron Rodgers and conspiracies https://t.co/lr2gsjdiIn pic.twitter.com/Pp4Wm2Meq4 — Arif Hasan, hates turkey 🙅‍♂️🦃 (@ArifHasanNFL) November 29, 2022

"Now we start learning about the playbook, and I'm like, 'Wow, I don't know where this is going,'" Kizer said. "What it ended up being was a real thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it. … We really bonded over that and started sharing some books and talking about some other things. Got into history, and business and finance."

Kizer was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Packers in 2018 and played in three games that season. Kizer was cut by the Packers before the 2019 season but quickly signed with the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders). He was with the Raiders until Sept. 30, 2020, and signed with the Tennessee Titans a month later. He was cut by the Titans on Nov. 26, 2021.

Rodgers has been the Packers starting QB since the 2008 season and has become one of the best in NFL history. He was been named NFL MVP four times, selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times, named to the All-Pro team five times, led the Packers to a Super Bowl title and won the Super Bowl MVP award. Currently, Rodgers and the Packers are struggling as they have a 4-8 record. He's dealing with multiple injuries but is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

"I'm definitely progressing and feeling better than I thought I was going to feel on Wednesday, which gives me the hope I can go out and practice (Thursday) and see how I feel," Rodgers said, per the Packers' official website. "But definitely encouraged by the last couple of days."