'ManningCast': Looking at the 2023 Schedule for 'Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli'

Football is back, which means Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are bringing back their popular show. The new season of ManningCast (also known as Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli) premieres on Monday night when the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets. The Manning brothers will break down the action on ESPN2 and will joined by tennis legend John McEnroe and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The will be 10 episodes of ManningCast with the finale airing during the first round of the playoffs.

In January 2022, Peyton Manning's production company, Omaha Productions, signed a contract with ESPN that will keep ManningCast on the network through the 2024 season. "I've always loved talking football with my brother, and it was even more fun to do it while watching ESPN's Monday Night Football," Peyton Manning said at the time. "Eli and I are excited to sign on for another season, and the entire Omaha team is looking forward to producing MegaCasts that celebrate other sports." Here's a look at the schedule for the 2023 edition of ManningCast.