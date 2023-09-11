'ManningCast': Looking at the 2023 Schedule for 'Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli'
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are ready for some football.
Football is back, which means Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are bringing back their popular show. The new season of ManningCast (also known as Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli) premieres on Monday night when the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets. The Manning brothers will break down the action on ESPN2 and will joined by tennis legend John McEnroe and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The will be 10 episodes of ManningCast with the finale airing during the first round of the playoffs.
In January 2022, Peyton Manning's production company, Omaha Productions, signed a contract with ESPN that will keep ManningCast on the network through the 2024 season. "I've always loved talking football with my brother, and it was even more fun to do it while watching ESPN's Monday Night Football," Peyton Manning said at the time. "Eli and I are excited to sign on for another season, and the entire Omaha team is looking forward to producing MegaCasts that celebrate other sports." Here's a look at the schedule for the 2023 edition of ManningCast.
Week 1: Bills at Jets (ESPN2, ESPN+)
The Manning brothers will have a great time covering this game as it features two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL — Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is in his first season with the Jets after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Week 4: Seahakws at Giants (ESPN)
These two teams surprised the NFL last year by making the playoffs. The Seahawks are hoping that quarterback Geno Smith can put together another strong year, while the Giants are hoping the same thing with quarterback Daniel Jones.
Week 5: Packers at Raiders (ESPN2)
The Packers and Raiders have new quarterbacks this season. Jordan Love takes over in Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers. Jimmy Garoppolo joins the Raiders after spending the last few seasons with the 49ers.
Week 7: 49ers at Vikings (ESPN2)
This could be a preview of this year's NFC Championship game. The Vikings lost to the Giants in the wild card round of the playoffs last year, while the 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.
Week 9: Chargers at Jets (ESPN2)
Monday Night Football returns to New York to see the Jets in action. Only this time, the Jets will take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2022, the Chargers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild card round of the playoffs.
Week 10: Broncos at Bills (ESPN2)
The Broncos are hoping that the addition of Sean Payton will help the team get back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season. They will have a big test midway through the season when they face the Bills in a road contest.
Rest of the Schedule
Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Week 13: Bengals at Jaguars (ESPN2)
Week 15: Chiefs at Patriots (ESPN2)
Wild Card Weekend TBD (ESPN2, ESPN+)