Aaron Rodgers: Everything to Know About His NFL Career
One of the biggest stories of the offseason is Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the Green Bay Packers. In April, it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization that he is not returning to the team. Rodgers hasn't appeared at any of the team's offseason workouts and has dodged questions about playing for the Packers this fall.
"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]," Rodgers told Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter in May. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."
The Packers have made it clear that Rodgers isn't going to be traded, which means it's possible the 37-year-old could sit out for the entire year. If that happens, the Packers could be in some big trouble in terms of being a Super Bowl contender. Here's everything to know about Rodgers' career.
Drafted in 2005
The Packers drafted Rodgers No. 24 overall in 2005. However, Rodgers thought he was going to be taken No. 1 overall by the San Francisco 49ers. With Brett Favre still the starting quarterback at the time, Rodgers had to wait a little bit to get the opportunity to prove himself.
Became QB 1 in 2008
When Favre left after the 2007 season, Rodgers became the starting QB and showed a lot of promise. The Packers only won six games, but Rodgers threw for 4,038 years 28, touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 93.8 passer rating.
Super Bowl Winner
Two years after becoming the starter, Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl win. The interesting thing about the Super Bowl run is the Packers came close to not making the playoffs, finishing the regular season No. 6 in the NFC. But thanks to Rodgers, the Packers won three straight road playoff games before beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowls.
Mr. MVP
Rodgers has won three MVPs in his career, claiming the third one in February. He is one of only six players in NFL history to win the award at least three times. When it comes to active players, Rodgers is tied with Brady for the most MVPs.
High Rating
Rodgers' career passer rating sits at 103.9. At one time, the three-time MVP had the highest passer rating in NFL history. However, that now belongs to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs as he sits at 108.7.
Allergic to Interceptions
Rodgers has only thrown 89 interceptions in his career. The last time he has thrown double-digit interceptions in a season was the Super Bowl year in 2010 when he threw 11 picks. His career interception percentage sits at 1.4 % which is tied for the lowest total in NFL history.
The Decade Team
Rodgers made the NFL 2010s All-Decade for the impact he made on the Packers and the NFL There's no debate about him being one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play in the league, which is why the Packers are working hard to get him back. But if he doesn't return to the Packers and plays for another team, fans will appreciate everything he's done for the organization and the community.