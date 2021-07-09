Aaron Rodgers: Everything to Know About His NFL Career

One of the biggest stories of the offseason is Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the Green Bay Packers. In April, it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization that he is not returning to the team. Rodgers hasn't appeared at any of the team's offseason workouts and has dodged questions about playing for the Packers this fall.

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]," Rodgers told Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter in May. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

The Packers have made it clear that Rodgers isn't going to be traded, which means it's possible the 37-year-old could sit out for the entire year. If that happens, the Packers could be in some big trouble in terms of being a Super Bowl contender. Here's everything to know about Rodgers' career.