Aaron Rodgers Gives Interesting Answer When Asked if He'll Return to Packers

✖

Aaron Rodgers gave an interesting answer when asked about his future with the Green Bay Packers. During live coverage of Tuesday's The Match 4, TNT's Brian Anderson asked Rodgers if he would be the Packers starting quarterback against the Chicago Bears and for the team's season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Rodgers kept his answer short and sweet.

"I don't know B.A., we'll see," Rodgers said when asked about the Bears game, per NFL.com. "We'll see, won't we?" When asked about the September 12 game. Rodgers replied, "What's that one? When Anderson said that was the first game of the year, Rodgers once again said, "I don't know B.A., we'll see." Back in April, ESPN reported that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization he wasn't returning to the team due to his frustrations with the front office. He said as much when talking to Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter in May.

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]," Rodgers told Mayne. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Rodgers didn't attend Packers minicamp or any of the team's offseason workouts. On July 27, the Packers will report to training camp and have their first practice the next day. Rodgers has given no indication he will be at camp but hasn't said he won't attend either.

If Rodgers isn't at camp, the next question is where do the Packers go next? With the NFL regular season kicking off in two months, the Packers still have time to work with Rodgers and get in back in Green Bay. But in order for that to happen, the Packers will have to show they are committed to Rodgers, and giving him a new contract will likely do just that. And if that happens, the next question is what happens to Love since the Packers drafted him in the first round in 2020?