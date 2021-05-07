ESPN Insider Makes Surprising Admission About Huge Aaron Rodgers Story

✖

The Aaron Rodgers story stole the thunder of the NFL Draft last weekend. And the ESPN reporter who broke the news just made a surprising admission about how long he knew about Rodgers wanting to leave the Green bay Packers. Adam Schefter, ESPN NFL insider, appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and revealed that he had the Rodgers news well before the start of the draft. Schefter explained why he dropped the story at an interesting time.

"All during the offseason, of just listening to people talk," Schefter said, per Sports Illustrated. "And observing. If we go back to the NFC championship game that the Green Bay Packers lost at home, did we not hear Aaron Rodgers after that game talk about his level of unhappiness, if you will? Uncertainty for the future. Just go back and listen to that press conference and it sounds almost like he’s saying goodbye to Green Bay.

"And so, your antenna’s up," Schefter continued. "And I’m just telling you throughout the course of the offseason, there was rarely a week that went by without where I didn’t hear something about Aaron Rodgers. And on draft day, there’s a report that morning by Paul Allen out in Minneapolis that the 49ers made a draft offer, which they didn’t make a draft offer; they never made an offer. And other people saying that the 49ers called and I said, 'How long till it gets out that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay? Is it next week? Is it when he doesn’t show up to the OTAs?' … It’s gonna come out. What does it matter if it comes out now or next week or next month?"

Schefter then confirmed he didn't receive any new information about Rodgers the day he dropped the news. "There was nothing that morning that came in. No one said to me, ‘Yeah, he wants out; you should report this,'" he said. "It’s like, it was going on all offseason. You just keep hearing and there’s more and more talk, and now there’s starting to be Aaron Rodgers talk and I said, 'You know what? This isn’t gonna wait much longer.' And it just happened to be draft day." The interesting thing about this is Schefter mentioned that sources told him about the news Thursday in his original story. However, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and president Mark Murphy confirmed that this has been going on for months. Rodgers has yet to publicly comment on the ordeal but has said he loves the Packers and the fans.