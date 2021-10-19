Aaron Rodgers Doubles Down on ‘I Still Own You’ Comment Towards Bears Fans

Aaron Rodgers earned a lot of attention for saying “I still own you,” to Chicago Bears fans on Sunday afternoon, and he doesn’t regret one word of it. The star Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday and talked about the comment that went viral. Some have praised Rodgers, while others have criticized him for taunting fans.

“It was definitely spur of the moment,” Rodgers said Tuesday, per USA Today. “It was fun. I don’t regret it at all.” Rodgers made the comments after scoring on a 6-yard run late in the fourth quarter. The touchdown gave the Packers the 24-14 lead against the Bears, and that would be the final score. Rodgers has now won a total of 21 games against the Bears in 26 starts. He also defeated the Bears once in the playoffs (2010 NFC Championship game). Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he “blacked out” before taunting the crowd.

“I get down to my knee and I look up, and all I could see and hear was obscenities, and I don’t know, spur of the moment, it hit my mind,” Rodgers said. “I talked about the blacking out idea; the blacking out is just things happened that are not planned. I didn’t plan on telling the crowd that I owned them. I think, based on the statistical reference of my career winning percentage down there and against them, definitely our teams have done good things. I know I used ‘I’ a few times, but I do think it’s a ‘we’ thing.”

As much as Bears fans may not like Rodgers’ comments, they can’t deny what he has done to the team since becoming the starter in 2008. Despite the drama, Rodgers went through during the offseason, he’s still one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and has the Packers in a position to make a serious run in the postseason. In the last two seasons, Rodgers has led the Packers to consecutive 13-3 records and appearances in the NFC Championship.

So far this season, Rodgers has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,436 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions with a 104.6 passer rating. He is coming off an MVP season in 2020, throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.