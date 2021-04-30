Aaron Rodgers: The 7 Teams That Should Trade for Packers QB

Aaron Rodgers is dealing with some issues with the Green Bay Packers and is reportedly looking to be traded. It sounds strange considering the Green Bay Packers have won 26 regular-season games and reached the NFC Championship game in the last two seasons. But since the team drafted Rodgers' potential replacement Jordan Love in the first round last year, Rodgers gave hints that it was likely he wouldn't end his career with the Packers.

"We've been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said to reporters after the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. "But he's a guy that kind of makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win, and we're going to work towards that end."

Gutekunst believes Rodgers will be with the Packers this upcoming. "I'm not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he'll play for us again," he said. "And like I said, we're going to work towards that and we've been working towards that on a number of different fronts. Here's a look at seven teams that should trade for Rodgers if he becomes available.