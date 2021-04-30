Aaron Rodgers: The 7 Teams That Should Trade for Packers QB
Aaron Rodgers is dealing with some issues with the Green Bay Packers and is reportedly looking to be traded. It sounds strange considering the Green Bay Packers have won 26 regular-season games and reached the NFC Championship game in the last two seasons. But since the team drafted Rodgers' potential replacement Jordan Love in the first round last year, Rodgers gave hints that it was likely he wouldn't end his career with the Packers.
"We've been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said to reporters after the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. "But he's a guy that kind of makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win, and we're going to work towards that end."
Gutekunst believes Rodgers will be with the Packers this upcoming. "I'm not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he'll play for us again," he said. "And like I said, we're going to work towards that and we've been working towards that on a number of different fronts. Here's a look at seven teams that should trade for Rodgers if he becomes available.
Denver Broncos
There were reports the Broncos and Packers were in talks for a Rodgers trade, but it looks like that is not the case, at least for right now. The Broncos recently traded for Teddy Bridgewater and will compete with Drew Lock for the starting job. Adding Rodgers would make the Broncos a Super Bowl contender, which has not been the case since the team won the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.
Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr has put together a solid career but has only led the Raiders to the postseason once in his seven seasons. Jon Gruden would love to have a guy like Rodgers in a Raiders uniform and would make the team a serious threat in the AFC West.
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins have put together a solid team that just missed out on the playoffs last year. Tua Tagovailoa has a chance to be an elite player, but Rodgers could come in and make the Dolphins dominant team in the AFC East.
Washington Football Team
Washington could use more quarterback help as they have Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen on the roster. All three guys are solid, but Rodgers would make Washington a legit Super Bowl contender.
New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees just retired, which means either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill will start in 2021. Rodgers would thrive in Sean Payton's offense, and with the Saints being in the NFC South, Rodgers would face Tom Brady twice since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the same division.
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers traded for Sam Darnold and sent Teddy Bridgewater for the Broncos. The jury is still out on Darnold being a franchise QB, which means Rodgers should be considered as another option for head coach Matt Rhule and company.
New England Patriots
The Patriots re-signed Cam Newton and drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the draft on Thursday. Newton had a rocky 2020 season, and Jones is an unknown. If the Patriots want to get back into the Super Bowl picture, adding Rodgers is the best option.