2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: Time, Channel and How to Watch

It's back. For the second year in a row, MLB returns to Dyersville, Iowa to host the Field of Dreams Game. For the 2022 edition, the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will battle on a cornfield near where the classic movie Field of Dreams was filmed. The game will start at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox.

With this being a special game, both teams will wear special uniforms. The Cubs will wear cream-colored jerseys similar to those worn during the 1929 season. It will also feature an old-school logo that shows a bear cub holding a bat inside a large red "C." The Reds will wear uniforms that were inspired by 1919, which is when the team won the controversial World Series against the Chicago White Sox.

Cubs first baseman Fran Schwindel spoke to reporters this week and was asked if there was any way to top last year's Field of Dreams Game. "I don't know if we can," Schwindel said, per MLB.com. "It's going to be tough to beat, but we're going to show up like it's any other day, play hard and hope we put on a show for the fans." Schwindel also revealed what he's looking forward to when he gets to Iowa.

"Watching homers go out into the corn, it's just something special," Schwindel said. "It's going to be a lot of fun. We're very spoiled to play at Wrigley every day. A lot of history, obviously. I think we're going to try to soak it all in when we get to that field. We'll walk through the corn, sit on the iconic bench out front."

Pat Hughes is going to deliver the greatest Uniform Description sponsored by Benjamin Moore tomorrow of his life. We are all not even remotely prepared for the greatness that is coming. pic.twitter.com/eXPFyjd1hS — Corey Freedman (@corey_cubs) August 11, 2022

One of the reasons the Cubs and Reds are playing the game is there are two of the oldest and most historic franchises in all of baseball. The Cubs were established in 1876 and have won three World Series in their history. The Reds were established in 1881 and have won five World Series.

"It's an incredible movie and I'm looking forward to being out there," Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer said on Wednesday afternoon. " Everybody's excited. Wearing the 1919 uniforms and walking out of the corn and after everybody watching it from last year, I think everybody's pretty excited."