MLB Reportedly Makes Decision on Having Field of Dreams Game for 2022 Season

The MLB Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox was a huge success as the game was played right next to where the hit movie Field of Dreams was filmed. It was also the first MLB game to be played in the state of Iowa. Due to the success of the game, MLB has decided to bring it back for the 2022 season, and the teams playing in the contest will be the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.

NBC Sports Chicago was the first to report the news, and the plan is to have the Cubs and Reds play the game in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 11. Cubs manager David Ross let slip the fact the Cubs were part of next year's game before attempting to walk it back.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the Field of Dreams game will return in 2022 ⚾️🌽 Which two teams should be in it? pic.twitter.com/26YcqyhuZt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 14, 2021

Last week, when Ross was talking to reporters about this year's game, Ross said, “We’re in that next year, right?" NBC Sports Chicago said a Cubs media relations rep noticed what Ross said, who realized it hadn't been announced yet. “No. We’re not, we’re not, we’re not," Ross said quickly. While it's not official yet. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the Field of Dreams game is happening next year.

"I think the reception that this has received has been so positive that we will be back," Manfred said before the game last week, per USA Today. The Field of Dreams game was announced in 2019 and was originally scheduled to take place last year. However, the game was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kevin Costner stars in Field of Dreams and attended the game.

If you build it, he will come. Kevin Costner has returned. #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/CbUusN1175 — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2021

"I had a feeling when I read the script the first time that it was beautiful," Costner said to Bob Costas before the game. "It had a little gold dust on it. Meaning if we could do this right, we’d have a very special movie… that’s actually the power of movies. Sometimes they can be about things you never ever forget."