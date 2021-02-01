2021 Pro Bowl: Marshawn Lynch Hilariously Breaks Chair After Intercepting Snoop Dogg's Pass

✖

Marshawn Lynch developed a reputation during his NFL career as someone that could break the will of a defense with his punishing runs. Now Beast Mode has shown that he is capable of easily destroying woodwork. He broke a chair during Sunday's virtual NFL Pro Bowl that took place in Madden NFL 21.

Lynch took control of the NFC Pro Bowl roster in the fourth quarter, holding a massive lead. He had to shut down rapper Snoop Dogg and seal a victory for his teammates. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion did just that, intercepting a pass from Dogg's quarterback. He bounced up and landed on his chair while yelling "oh!" Lynch then held up his chair that was now missing one of its legs. "I broke my motherf—ing chair!"

Marshawn Lynch was so hyped after picking off Snoop Dogg in the Madden Pro Bowl that he accidentally broke his chair 🤣 (🎥: @nfl) pic.twitter.com/yzRyuwyX7m — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2021

While Lynch's teammates laughed about him causing damage to his furniture, Dogg did not notice the unfolding situation. He was too busy focusing on the fourth-quarter interception thrown by the virtual Patrick Mahomes. "This is straight bulls—" the rapper said.

Despite breaking his chair, Lynch capped off a dominant performance by the NFC squad. He partnered with Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to deliver a 32-12 victory during the virtual Pro Bowl. Wallace, in particular, led three touchdown drives during the second quarter and entertained his fellow competitors with a cheeky comment.

Prior to the game, co-host Michael Strahan asked if any of the players were worried about matching up with someone that they couldn't handle. The NFL stars didn't particularly voice any concerns, but Wallace took the opportunity to troll himself. "Me," he said before adjusting his microphone. "I'm the oddball out here. I turn left for a living."

Now teammates in Madden, Lynch and Wallace previously sat on opposite sides of a playful challenge. The former NFL star posted a video on his Instagram account that showed him at a drifting school outside of Las Vegas. He burned rubber while trying to drift around road cones, writing "Bubba, what's good?" in the caption of his Instagram post. The NASCAR driver responded by saying that he is ready "when you are."

Lynch and Wallace have not yet had the opportunity to face off in a drifting challenge, but they partnered together during the virtual Pro Bowl. They delivered big plays and helped orchestrate a dominant victory over Keyshawn Johnson, Dogg, Deshaun Watson and Derrick Henry.