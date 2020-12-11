Marshawn Lynch Open to Returning to NFL 'If the Situation Is Right'

✖

Marshawn Lynch has retired from the NFL three times. And while he has done everything in his pro football career, it's possible he could return for another run. In an interview with Conan O'Brien on Wednesday, Lynch said he would be open to returning to the NFL under one condition.

"If the situation is right, then I mean, it could happen," Lynch said. "I've been asked the question by a couple teams here recently. Like, 'Are you ready?' I'm ready if you all are Super Bowl ready. That's what it would take me to come out, to come and play again. It would have to be a guaranteed Super Bowl game for me."

Last year, Lynch signed with the Seattle Seahawks late in the season to help them make a run at the Super Bowl. He played in one regular-season game and rushed for 34 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Lynch played in two playoff games and rushed for 33 yards and three touchdowns.

"Really it had been a situation where (general manager, John Schneider) had been monitoring as he does every position for what could happen and what could come up," Carroll told KIRO 97.3 FM’s Dori Monson on the weekly Pete Carroll Show after the team signed Lynch in December, "In this case, there had been come conversations in the weeks before, as a matter of fact, even before the season started, that Marshawn might be interested in coming back and playing, but that was just conversation. But John has those conversations with every position with guys all over the league."

It's possible, the Seahawks could bring in Lynch again as they are 8-4 on the year and in position to make a deep playoff run. Another option for Lynch is the Buffalo Bills, the team that drafted him in 2007. Currently, the Bills are 9-3 and set to win their first division title in 25 years.

Lynch first retired from the NFL in 2016 but returned in 2017 after the Seahawks traded him to the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders). He spent two seasons with the Raiders before calling it quits again before joining the Seahawks in December 2019. Lynch is most remembered for his first run with the Seahawks, helping the team win the Super Bowl in 2013.