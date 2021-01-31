2021 NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch Unique 'Madden NFL 21' Event, What Time and What Channel

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to cancel the annual all-star game, prompting the creation of a virtual event. Now some of the biggest stars will gather together in Madden NFL 21 to face off while controlling the AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters. Here is when the competition takes place.

The virtual Pro Bowl will take place starting on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. The league will stream the event on the EA Madden NFL Twitch channel and the NFL's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook platforms. NFL Network will also air the virtual Pro Bowl game at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and 12:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Prior to the game, the league will honor the Pro Bowl nominees from the 2020 season on ESPN and ABC and will air interviews with the players.

Today is the day 🔥#ProBowl: Madden 21 Edition | 5pm ET on NFL social channels 🎮 pic.twitter.com/KEEfP0CMlt — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2021

Rapper Snoop Dogg will join Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry and former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson while controlling the AFC roster on the popular video game. Each player will have control of the team for one five-minute quarter. NASCAR's Bubba Wallace, Marshawn Lynch, Kyler Murray and Jamal Adams will control the NFC squad. Charissa Thompson and Michael Strahan will host the event and provide important commentary about the competition.

With actual Pro Bowl players — Watson, Murray, Henry and Adams — taking part in the virtual festivities, there will be a unique opportunity available. These stars will potentially be able to control themselves in Madden NFL 21. Watson could use his virtual likeness to throw a touchdown pass to Keenan Allen of the Chargers or AJ Brown of the Titans.

Prior to the coronavirus-forced cancellation, the Pro Bowl was set to take place in a new location. The NFL moved the all-star game to Las Vegas to coincide with the Raiders playing its first full season at Allegiant Stadium. To spark excitement among the fans, the league released a hype video featuring Derek Carr and Jason Witten.

The Pro Bowl was played in Hawaii from 1979 until 2016, with the exception of two all-star games. The location changed when the NFL signed a three-year deal with Orlando to have the game played at Camping World Stadium. The all-star game remained in Florida throughout the deal before the announced move to Las Vegas. Now the biggest stars in the league will suit up at a virtual location amid a unique year.