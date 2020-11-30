Marshawn Lynch Admits to Taking a Shot of Hennessy Before Every Game

✖

Marshawn Lynch had an interesting way of getting ready for games while playing in the NFL. The former Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) and Buffalo Bills star appears on the second season of Peyton's Places and tells Peyton Manning he takes a shot of Hennesy before every game. Manning was surprised to hear Lynch say that as he was thinking along the lines of Gatorade.

"My superstition was that I needed to have maybe a shot … a shot and half ... before every game," Lynch said. Manning then asked to clarify, and Lynch responded, "Hennessy. Whatchu mean 'of'?" Manning then asked him where he would get the alcohol, assuming it was from a bar at the stadium. Lynch replied, "Nah, the bar's in my backpack."

Marshawn's pregame superstition involved a shot of what?! 😂 Peyton's Places Season 2 is officially here: https://t.co/ZgRaYGb0JO pic.twitter.com/T1LSGH1Y5a — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2020

The shot of Hennessy seemed to work for the former Super Bowl Champion as he was one of the top running backs in the late 2000s into the 2010s. In his 13-yard career, Lynch rushed for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times and the All-Pro team twice. His work on the field led to him being named to the 2010s All-Decade Team. Lynch last played in 2019 as he was brought in to help the Seahawks make a Super Bowl run. He played in one regular-season game and two playoff games and recorded four rushing touchdowns. Before his second stint with the Seahawks, Lynch played for the Raiders for two seasons. He joined the Raiders in 2017 after announcing his retirement in 2016. He was a member of the Seahawks from 2010-2015 after being traded from the Bills

"Really it had been a situation where (general manager John Schneider) had been monitoring as he does every position for what could happen and what could come up," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told KIRO 97.3 FM’s Dori Monson on the weekly Pete Carroll Show last year when talking about how the team signed Lynch. "In this case, there had been come conversations in the weeks before, as a matter of fact, even before the season started, that Marshawn might be interested in coming back and playing, but that was just conversation." Lynch was drafted by the Bills in the first round in 2007. He played college football at California and was an All-American in 2006.