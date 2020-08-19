Marshawn Lynch Shouts Out NASCAR's Bubba Wallace While Learning to Drift

✖

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has not suited up since a one-game stint with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and it's unclear if he will play again in 2020. While he remains away from the football field, however, Beast Mode remains busy. His latest venture is learning to drift while seemingly throwing down a challenge to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Lynch posted a video on Instagram Wednesday that showed him at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He got behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro with the intention of learning to drift, but he took the lesson in a different direction. Lynch continued to do donuts and knock over cones while the instructor panicked about the life of the tires. "Bubba, what's good? #NoScript," Lynch captioned his video on Instagram.

Lynch actually filmed the video in 2019 during a trip to Las Vegas. However, he still used it to call out Wallace on social media. The challenge was seemingly good-natured, and Wallace responded by accepting. "Hahahaha ready when you are homie!' the NASCAR drive wrote in the comments. He may have to wait for some time, however, depending on how much progress Lynch has made since first getting behind the wheel of the Camaro. He still had to continue learning about drifting and proper tire management.

As the video showed, Lynch found considerable success when doing donuts, but he didn't exactly nail the drift lines. He knocked over several cones and created a massive cloud of smoke, to the point that the instructor could not see where they were going. Despite some struggles, Lynch had a massive smile on his face while making the Camaro spin.

This is not the first interaction between Wallace and Lynch. Beast Mode previously met the NASCAR driver at an event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The two posed together on the red carpet and then Lynch later drove the pace car for the South Point 400 race, which kickstarted the playoffs.

Additionally, Lynch also showed support for Wallace after the NASCAR driver called for the Confederate flag ban at all tracks and future events. Lynch's BeastMode Productions account posted the photo of them together and told Wallace to "do yo' thing." Wallace faced criticism from several NASCAR fans after making his public statement, but Lynch wanted to show his support.