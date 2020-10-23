2020 World Series Game 3: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Game 3 of the World Series is here, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are looking for separation. The Dodgers came away with a win in Game 1, but the Rays were able to bounce back for a Game 2 victory. Game 3 will air on Fox tonight and the first pitch is set at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Game 2 was played on Wednesday and the Rays came away with a 6-4 win. Brandon Lowe broke out of his postseason slump, hitting two home runs to tie the series 1-1. "He can go quiet for a little while, but he can get as hot as anybody in baseball. Hopefully that's the trend that we're looking at moving forward," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after Game 2 when talking about Lowe, as reported by MLB.com. "You gotta be able to be tough-minded, and Brandon is, a lot of our guys are. You feel for them when it's not coming as easy as you'd like, but we owe it to our guys to stick with them."

This is the second World Series appearance for the Rays with the first being in 2008. They had the best record in the American League thanks in large part to their pitching rotation anchored by Charlie Morton and Blake Snell. Lowe also played a big role in the Rays' success this season, leading the team in home runs (14) and RBIs (37).

As for the Dodgers, they tried to make the comeback in Game 2, but the Rays were able to outhit the National League Champions. Walker Buehler will be on the mound for the Dodgers tonight and is ready to get the team one step closer to their first championship in 32 years. "You feel lucky and blessed to be in these positions,” Buehler said to reporters this week as reported by MLB.com. "But at the end of the day, [the World Series] is kind of the expectation of this culture. If you're going to be a part of that and be successful in it, you have to take that as it comes with yourself." One Dodgers player to watch is Mookie Betts who is an NL MVP candidate. Betts won free tacos for the entire country in Game 1 after stealing two bases.